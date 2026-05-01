May 1, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

MN State Rep. Kristin Robbins Ends Campaign for Governor

kristin robbins 2 cg

Kristin Robbins

Minnesota state Rep. Kristin Robbins has ended her campaign for Governor.

The 58-year-old Robbins is in her fourth term in the state House and was one of several candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the governor’s race. Robbins represents District 37A in Maple Grove and serves as chair of the House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee.

Others still in the race on the Republican side include House Speaker Lisa Demuth, healthcare tech executive Kendall Qualls, and Mike Lindell, who is the founder of MyPillow. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is expected to get the DFL nomination for governor.

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