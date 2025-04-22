MN State Patrol Welcomes 42 New Troopers at Graduation Ceremony

The Minnesota State Patrol swore in 42 new troopers during a graduation ceremony today.

The cadets took the oath following their successful completion of the 70th training academy at Camp Ripley. Gov. Tim Walz and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson were on hand, as were several State Patrol leaders.

Over the past 14 weeks, the cadets have participated in the academy. Half of the graduates (21 individuals) are traditional applicants, while the other half completed the Law Enforcement Training Opportunity program, which provides education and training to candidates with two- or four-year degrees in fields outside of law enforcement.

The cadets’ training included motor vehicle crash investigation, traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, scenario-based deescalation, communication, mental health crisis response, and defensive tactics.

After graduation, cadets will undergo additional training at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) before beginning field training with a current trooper. Upon successful completion of field training, they will begin solo patrols.