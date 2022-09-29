Lakeland PBS

MN State Patrol Reports Success from Project 20(22) Summer Driving Initiative

Lakeland News — Sep. 28 2022

The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting great success over the summer in stopping dangerous driving behaviors through their Project 20(22) initiative.

Troopers conducted high-visibility patrols around the state over six weekends from May through September. The initiative was launched to stop the deadliest traffic violations: excessive speeding, lack of seat belt use, distracted driving, and driving while impaired.

The campaign follows a large spike in fatal crashes involving excessive speeds over the past two years.

This year’s results included:

  • 3,742 traffic stops
  • 2,773 speeding tickets
  • 144 seat belt enforcements
  • 137 distracted driving enforcements
  • 61 impaired driving arrests
  • 38 other arrests

Among the speeders cited was a 17-year-old pulled over while driving 113 mph in a 60 mph zone. Another driver was clocked at 123 mph and actually admitted to driving 130. Elsewhere, a 16-year-old was caught driving 102 mph in a 65 mph zone, and an impaired motorcyclist was pulled over for going 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Sports Card Central in Brainerd Approaching 25th Anniversary

Teenager Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Near Roseau

Crow Wing County Board Candidates Discuss Issues at Brainerd Chamber Forum

Ex-Cop Lane Gets 3 Years in Plea Deal for Aiding Floyd Death

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.