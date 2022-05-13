MN State Patrol Launches Project 20(22) to Focus on Deadly Traffic Violations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As the weather gets warmer, more people will be traveling Minnesota roads for vacation fun, family road trips, and outdoor activities. To help keep motorists safe, the Minnesota State Patrol is launching Project 20(22).

Over five weekends in May through September, troopers will conduct high-intensity patrols focusing on the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. Through May 8th of this year, there have been 95 traffic-related deaths on Minnesota roadways.

Project 20(22) was designed to help stop dangerous driving behaviors. State Patrol districts across Minnesota will dedicate specific weekends to high-intensity patrols starting Friday, May 13th. Troopers will work in the same teams of 16 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

These are the regional focus areas for each weekend, beginning with this weekend for the fishing opener:

May 13-15 – Hwy 371/Hwy 169, Little Falls to Walker

– Hwy 371/Hwy 169, Little Falls to Walker June 24-26 – Twin Cities Metro Freeways

– Twin Cities Metro Freeways July 15-17 – Twin Cities Metro Freeways

– Twin Cities Metro Freeways August 5-7 – I-35, Pine City to Duluth

– I-35, Pine City to Duluth Sept. 16-18 – I-94, Moorhead to Rogers

