MN State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Beltrami County

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash in Beltrami County that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, June 21.

According to the incident report, a 41-year-old Ponemah man has died as the result of a crash near the intersection of Highway 71 and Sprucewood Road in Hines Township. The circumstances of the crash are unknown at this time. More information will be available after the state patrol completes a traffic reconstruction.

The Ponemah man was driving a 2001 Buick Regal that crashed with a 2019 Jeep Wrangler driven by 42-year-old Chad Adams of Tucson, Arizona. Adams was transported to Sanford Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. According to the report, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The name of the man who died in the crash is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Blackduck Fire and Ambulance at the scene.