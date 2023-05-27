MN State Patrol, DPS Start ‘100 Safest Days’ Campaign to Stop Deadly Summer Crashes

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Memorial Day marks the unofficial kick-off to summer as many cabins and campgrounds open to families for vacation. But the Minnesota Department of Public Safety warns that it can also be a dangerous time with increased traffic on both roads and lakes.

The stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day is when most of Minnesota’s fatal traffic accidents occur and has become known as the 100 deadliest days. The Minnesota State Patrol is partnering with the Department of Public Safety and other agencies to change the trend with their “100 Safest Days” campaign starting this Memorial Day Weekend.

“We already know the basic fundamentals of driving: pay attention, drive sober, buckle up, and obey posted speeds,” said Shannon Grabow, Office of Traffic Safety Enforcement and

Public Information Coordinator, at a press conference held Wednesday. “It’s time to take accountability for our own driving behaviors so that we can change this reputation from the 100 deadliest days to the 100 safest days.”

“It’s a busy weekend, weather looks perfect, we want people to have a great time, but also we need to make sure that we’re doing that safely,” said Lt. Gordan Shank of the Minnesota State Patrol. “Expect that there’s going to be extra law enforcement out on the road, whether it’s seat belt patrols or whether it’s extra impairing driving enforcement … there’s going to be a lot of traffic, so plan ahead for that. We’re just asking drivers, give yourself extra time. I know it can be frustrating to be stuck in traffic when you’re trying to get to the cabin, but we all want to get there safely, and the way that we do that is we work together.”

Last year, 38% of the over-440 traffic-related deaths occurred during those 100 days of summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

