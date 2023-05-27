Lakeland PBS

MN State Patrol, DPS Start ‘100 Safest Days’ Campaign to Stop Deadly Summer Crashes

Lakeland News — May. 27 2023

Memorial Day marks the unofficial kick-off to summer as many cabins and campgrounds open to families for vacation. But the Minnesota Department of Public Safety warns that it can also be a dangerous time with increased traffic on both roads and lakes.

The stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day is when most of Minnesota’s fatal traffic accidents occur and has become known as the 100 deadliest days. The Minnesota State Patrol is partnering with the Department of Public Safety and other agencies to change the trend with their “100 Safest Days” campaign starting this Memorial Day Weekend.

“We already know the basic fundamentals of driving: pay attention, drive sober, buckle up, and obey posted speeds,” said Shannon Grabow, Office of Traffic Safety Enforcement and
Public Information Coordinator, at a press conference held Wednesday. “It’s time to take accountability for our own driving behaviors so that we can change this reputation from the 100 deadliest days to the 100 safest days.”

“It’s a busy weekend, weather looks perfect, we want people to have a great time, but also we need to make sure that we’re doing that safely,” said Lt. Gordan Shank of the Minnesota State Patrol. “Expect that there’s going to be extra law enforcement out on the road, whether it’s seat belt patrols or whether it’s extra impairing driving enforcement … there’s going to be a lot of traffic, so plan ahead for that. We’re just asking drivers, give yourself extra time. I know it can be frustrating to be stuck in traffic when you’re trying to get to the cabin, but we all want to get there safely, and the way that we do that is we work together.”

Last year, 38% of the over-440 traffic-related deaths occurred during those 100 days of summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

DNR Urges Boating Safety During Memorial Day Weekend

Crow Wing Co. Jail Gets Board Approval to Hire Extra Officers During Staffing Shortage

Minnesota Governor Vetoes Uber/Lyft Driver Pay Raise Bill, Citing Cost and Service Concerns

Inaugural True North Guns N’ Hoses Charity Boxing Event Held at Bemidji’s Sanford Center

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.