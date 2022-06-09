MN State Health Department Releases Latest Data on Possible Drinking Water Contaminants

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In the latest release from the Minnesota Department of Health, the data shows most systems do not have per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) of the levels are below the current state levels of health concern in their drinking water. People who mainly get their water from public community water systems will now be able to see the levels of PFAS with the new interactive map from the department of health.

This project began in 2021. It tests community water systems across the state for PFAS. While the testing will continue through 2022, the Minnesota Department of Health will prioritize sampling the water in system that are more vulnerable for PFAS contamination. They will also address the potential public health risks first.

“Our statewide testing and dashboard are just two examples of how Minnesota continues to be a national leader in providing safe drinking water,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, PFAS is extremely stable and does not break down in the environment. It is also linked to a wide range of human health effects when exposed in high levels. These issues include higher cholesterol, changes to liver function, reduced immune response, thyroid disease, and, in the case of PFOA, increased kidney and testicular cancer.

Currently, the Minnesota Department of Health has completed assessment in 401 of 900 public systems in Minnesota. These 401 systems account for about 75% of Minnesotans. About 2/3 of the systems tested do have PFAS present, but they are not at a level that would be a concern for the public health. Only one of the systems out of all tested so far exceeded the health-based guidelines and levels. Action will be taken by the appropriate agencies to reduce PFAS levels.

More information about PFAS in Minnesota can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

