Lakeland PBS

MN State Health Department Releases Latest Data on Possible Drinking Water Contaminants

Mary BalstadJun. 9 2022

In the latest release from the Minnesota Department of Health, the data shows most systems do not have per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) of the levels are below the current state levels of health concern in their drinking water. People who mainly get their water from public community water systems will now be able to see the levels of PFAS with the new interactive map from the department of health.

This project began in 2021. It tests community water systems across the state for PFAS. While the testing will continue through 2022, the Minnesota Department of Health will prioritize sampling the water in system that are more vulnerable for PFAS contamination. They will also address the potential public health risks first.

“Our statewide testing and dashboard are just two examples of how Minnesota continues to be a national leader in providing safe drinking water,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, PFAS is extremely stable and does not break down in the environment. It is also linked to a wide range of human health effects when exposed in high levels. These issues include higher cholesterol, changes to liver function, reduced immune response, thyroid disease, and, in the case of PFOA, increased kidney and testicular cancer.

Currently, the Minnesota Department of Health has completed assessment in 401 of 900 public systems in Minnesota. These 401 systems account for about 75% of Minnesotans. About 2/3 of the systems tested do have PFAS present, but they are not at a level that would be a concern for the public health. Only one of the systems out of all tested so far exceeded the health-based guidelines and levels. Action will be taken by the appropriate agencies to reduce PFAS levels.

More information about PFAS in Minnesota can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Minnesota Frontline Worker Pay Applications Open

One-Vehicle Accident Leaves Little Falls Resident in Hospital

Judge Delays Trial of 2 Ex-cops in Floyd Killing Until 2023

White Earth-Based Group Among Recipients of State Child Care Grants

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.