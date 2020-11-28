MN State Courts Suspending Jury Trials for Two Months

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota state courts will suspend jury trials for two months and limit in-person activities in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota.

Jury trials that are in progress will proceed to be completed, but starting Monday, Nov. 30, no new jury trials will begin before February 1 of next year.

“The health of safety of our staff and judge and those we serve is our top priority,” said Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea. “This order keeps our courts open and accessible to the people of Minnesota in a manner that prioritizes health and safety.”

There are some exceptions that may be made on a case-by-case basis for felony jury trials, according to Seventh Judicial District Chief Judge Jay Carlson. However, Carlson said that he does not anticipate many exceptions in the Seventh Judicial District, which includes Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena Counties.

