Lakeland PBS

MN State Courts Suspending Jury Trials for Two Months

Lakeland News — Nov. 27 2020

Minnesota state courts will suspend jury trials for two months and limit in-person activities in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota.

Jury trials that are in progress will proceed to be completed, but starting Monday, Nov. 30, no new jury trials will begin before February 1 of next year.

“The health of safety of our staff and judge and those we serve is our top priority,” said Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea. “This order keeps our courts open and accessible to the people of Minnesota in a manner that prioritizes health and safety.”

There are some exceptions that may be made on a case-by-case basis for felony jury trials, according to Seventh Judicial District Chief Judge Jay Carlson. However, Carlson said that he does not anticipate many exceptions in the Seventh Judicial District, which includes Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena Counties.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota Exceeds 100 Single-Day COVID-19 Deaths for First Time

Bemidji Area Volunteers Step Up to Provide Thanksgiving Meals

Brainerd Thanksgiving Meal Sets Record for Deliveries and Pickup Orders

New Grants Available for Beltrami County Businesses Affected by COVID-19 Closures

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.