MN Sports Stars to Join Field of 156 Pro Golfers at 2026 CRMC Championship

Some of Minnesota’s biggest sports stars will be trading their jerseys for golf clubs at this year’s CRMC Championship, a PGA TOUR Americas golf tournament hosted annually at the Cragun’s Legacy Courses in Brainerd.

Former NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen, as well as Minnesota Wild forwards Matt Boldy and Ryan Hartman, received sponsor exemptions to play in the upcoming tournament. Also receiving an exemption is local PGA Professional and Staples native Andrew Israelson, who carded a 16-under-par score last year at the CRMC, finishing 26th overall among the field of world class golfers.

The tournament runs Aug. 26 through Aug. 30 with practice rounds on Aug. 24 and 25. The CTC Pro-Am is on Wednesday the 26th, and round one of the Championship tees off Thursday the 27th.

Thielen, Boldy, Hartmen, and Israelson will join a 156-player field of professional golfers and will play at least through Friday’s round two, but if they make the cut will also play Saturday and Sunday in the third and final rounds.