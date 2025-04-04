Apr 4, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman

MN Sled Hockey Association Holding an Open Event at Bemidji Community Arena

The Minnesota Sled Hockey Association (MSHA) will be hosting a Minnesota Sled Series open event at the Bemidji Community Arena this weekend.

The MSHA provides accessible ice hockey opportunities for any individual unable to play stand-up hockey due to any challenges to their personal mobility. The organization wants to provide a community of inclusion and understanding, as well as physical exercise.

A sled hockey demonstration will begin at 1 PM at the BCA on Saturday, April 5th, with an open try event held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sleds and sticks will be provided.

