MN Sheriffs Association Announce New Law Enforcement Scholarship

Jul. 29 2019

The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association announced today the commencement of a new Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2019. The MSA Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 15-$600 scholarships for this year. The scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 sheriffs of Minnesota.

The Members of MSA gives special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course, or one of the two or four year law enforcement degree colleges. “The Board of Directors feel peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform” said Sheriff Michael D. Carr of Wadena. MSA recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career choice. MSA recognizes some students need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically.

The Scholarship Committee, in making its selection of awards, intends on achieving representation from all geographical areas of the state. Scholarship awards will be announced by December 28th of the same year. Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories:

-Mandated POST Skills Program

-In their second year of a two year law enforcement program.

-In their third or fourth year of a four year college criminal justice program.

In order to qualify, students must have completed at least one year of the two year program or two years of a four year program. Students meeting these criteria are invited to obtain a scholarship application form from their local sheriff’s office or online at www.mnsheriffs.org .

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

