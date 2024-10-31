MN Senators Announce Clean Energy Funding Awards for Farms & Small Businesses

Minnesota U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, who are both members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, have announced funding awards for 76 farms and small businesses across rural and Greater Minnesota to install clean energy technology.

This round of funding for Minnesota totals $7.89 million dollars and includes over 250 clean energy projects in small towns and rural communities. It includes projects near several cities in the Lakeland viewing area, including Bertha, Bowlus, Brainerd, Gully, Long Prairie, Pierz, Park Rapids, Swanville, and Trail.

According to a press release, the projects are possible thanks to the Renewable Energy for America program, which Sen. Smith championed and strengthened in the Inflation Reduction Act, which both Senators supported.

Full details on the projects being funded across rural and Greater Minnesota can be found here.