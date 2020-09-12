Lakeland PBS

MN Senate Rejects Walz’s Commerce Commissioner Pick

Lakeland News — Sep. 11 2020

The GOP-controlled Minnesota Senate has rejected Gov. Tim Walz’s pick for Commerce Commissioner.

Walz appointed Steve Kelley to the post, but the Senate refused to confirm him. Walz and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka both spoke about it on Twin Cities PBS’s “Almanac” Friday night. Clips of them speaking can be seen in our story above.

During Friday’s special session, the Senate voted to end the emergency Walz declared in March and nullify all orders he has issued. But their effort failed as the Democratic-controlled House supported Walz’s move.

This is now the fourth special session of the year. Senator Gazelka says he’s hoping legislators can pass a bonding bill during this session.

