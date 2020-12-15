MN Senate Passes COVID-19 Relief Package for Businesses and Workers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Senate has voted to pass a package of coronavirus relief measures aimed at businesses and workers who took the biggest hit from a four-week “apuse” ordered by Gov. Tim Walz last month.

The Senate voted 62-4 to approve the bill and send it to the House, which was expected to pass it on Monday night and send to the Governor for his signature. The bill includes a $216 million grant program for businesses such as bars and restaurants and a 13-week extension on unemployment insurance for jobless workers.

Walz said last Friday that he plans to announce whether he’ll extend the “pause” on Wednesday.

