Lakeland PBS

MN Senate Passes COVID-19 Relief Package for Businesses and Workers

Lakeland News — Dec. 14 2020

The Minnesota Senate has voted to pass a package of coronavirus relief measures aimed at businesses and workers who took the biggest hit from a four-week “apuse” ordered by Gov. Tim Walz last month.

The Senate voted 62-4 to approve the bill and send it to the House, which was expected to pass it on Monday night and send to the Governor for his signature. The bill includes a $216 million grant program for businesses such as bars and restaurants and a 13-week extension on unemployment insurance for jobless workers.

Walz said last Friday that he plans to announce whether he’ll extend the “pause” on Wednesday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

BSU Students Help State Dept. of Health with COVID-19 Calls

MN Dept. of Health Revokes License of Nisswa Restaurant

First COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Arrives in Minnesota

New COVID-19 Testing Site to Open in Brainerd

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.