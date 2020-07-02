MN Senate Opens Hearings on Unrest Following George Floyd’s Death

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate has opened hearings on the unrest that rocked the state after the death of George Floyd.

The hearings are focusing on the destruction involving Twin Cities businesses rather than the underlying issues of racism and policing on which Democrats have concentrated. The most emotional testimony came from Jim Stage, owner of Lloyd’s Pharmacy in St. Paul, which was the target of arson and theft. He choked up as he talked about the impact on his employees and patients.

Around 1,500 businesses were damaged, including many that were burned or looted, before police, backed by the Minnesota National Guard, restored order.

