MN Senate District 5 and 6 Candidates Debate Issues Like School Vouchers, Affordable Housing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Election Day is less than a month away, and on Monday, Lakeland PBS resumed its long tradition of providing viewers a look at state legislative candidates facing off in head-to-head debates.

Our first debate of the season was in Senate District 5, where DFL candidate A. John Peters met up with Republican Paul Utke. One of the topics discussed was public funding being put towards private education in the form of vouchers.

Our second televised debate of the night was the Senate District 6 contest featuring Republican Justin Eichorn and Democrat Steve Samuelson. They weighed in on several issues, including affordable housing for low-income individuals.

Debates continue on Lakeland PBS Tuesday beginning at 7 PM with Senate District 2 candidates Steve Green and Alan Roy.

If you missed Monday night’s debates or want to see a schedule of upcoming debates, please visit our Debate Night 2022 page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today