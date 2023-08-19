Lakeland PBS

MN Senate Capital Investment Committee Visits Beltrami County Jail

Lakeland News — Aug. 19 2023

State Senators meet with Beltrami County officials at current jail site (Credit: Beltrami County)

Members of the Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee have made trips around the state lately on their 2023 bonding tour, including Central Lakes College in Brainerd. On Thursday, committee chair Sen. Sanday Pappas and 10 other senators toured the current Beltrami County Jail and visited with county staff about the new jail project.

Sheriff Jason Riggs added this tour was a “great opportunity” to visit with the Senators and explain the jail’s goal in reducing recidivism and expanding services. County Commissioner Joe Gould added the programming could not be supported at the current site and emphasized the need for a new facility.

Beltrami County said in a press release that they requested $50 million in funding from the state for the jail project. With Beltrami County designated as one of the poorest counties in Minnesota, the state allows a higher bonding amount. This allowance means the county would only need to commit $30 million instead of $40 million for the jail project if the request is approved.

The cost of the project will be up to the taxpayers of Beltrami County. A referendum vote will take place for a local option sales tax (LOST) in November. The LOST will be for five-eights of a percent and would fund the jail at the maximum amount of $80 million. If the LOST is not approved, the county estimates that property taxpayers would have a levy increase of over 20% for the next 30 years.

By — Lakeland News

