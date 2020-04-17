Lakeland PBS

MN Senate Approves Takeout Beer and Wine During COVID-19 Shutdown

Nathan Green — Apr. 16 2020

Restaurants that have been subsisting on takeout orders during the COVID-19 shutdown could start offering beer and wine to go as early as this weekend.

The Minnesota Senate voted 65-2 Thursday to authorize restaurants to include up to a six-pack of beer or a bottle of wine with takeout orders to provide a little relief to one of the hardest-hit sectors of the economy. The House is expected to approve the bill Friday and send it to Governor Tim Walz, who says he will sign it.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Minnesota Joins Midwestern Pact to Coordinate on Reopening Economies

Crow Wing County Treatment Programs Still Available Amid COVID-19

Seven More Deaths In COVID-19 Crisis In Minnesota

Brainerd Store Faces Charges For Potentially Breaking Stay-at-Home Order

Latest Stories

Minnesota Joins Midwestern Pact to Coordinate on Reopening Economies

Posted on Apr. 16 2020

State Representative Matt Bliss Earns Endorsement From Fellow Republicans

Posted on Apr. 16 2020

Crow Wing County Treatment Programs Still Available Amid COVID-19

Posted on Apr. 16 2020

Seven More Deaths In COVID-19 Crisis In Minnesota

Posted on Apr. 16 2020

Pinnacle Marketing Group More Than Doubles Website Base

Posted on Apr. 16 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.