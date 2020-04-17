MN Senate Approves Takeout Beer and Wine During COVID-19 Shutdown

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Restaurants that have been subsisting on takeout orders during the COVID-19 shutdown could start offering beer and wine to go as early as this weekend.

The Minnesota Senate voted 65-2 Thursday to authorize restaurants to include up to a six-pack of beer or a bottle of wine with takeout orders to provide a little relief to one of the hardest-hit sectors of the economy. The House is expected to approve the bill Friday and send it to Governor Tim Walz, who says he will sign it.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today