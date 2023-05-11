Lakeland PBS

MN Senate Approves Free Tuition for Public Colleges

Lakeland News — May. 10 2023

A higher education funding package that includes free college tuition at public institutions for qualifying students is headed to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz.

The Minnesota Senate voted 34-40 to approve the bill today after the House approved it yesterday. The education bill would make tuition free for students whose families earn less than $80,000 per year. The free tuition would work at public schools like the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota State system, as well as tribal colleges.

The free tuition would cost about $117 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1st, including start-up costs. After that, it would cost about $49.5 million annually.

By — Lakeland News

