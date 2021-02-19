MN Senate Approves Bill to Block Walz From Closing Schools
The Minnesota Senate has approved a renewed Republican attempt to rescind Democratic Governor Tim Walz’s emergency authority to close schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The GOP-controlled Senate passed the bill Thursday 40-27 with four Democrats and two Independents siding with Republicans. It came one day after the Democratic Governor announced a plan to speed up the return of students to school for in-person classes.
The vote was largely symbolic. The DFL-controlled House rejected a similar proposal last week. It’s rebuffed all previous Republican attempts to revoke the Governor’s emergency powers.
