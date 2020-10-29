MN Sees Highest One-Day Increase in COVID-19 Cases with 2,872 Reported Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,872 new COVID-19 cases today and 32 new COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday’s case count marks the highest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic and is the fourth time this month daily cases eclipsed 2,000. The 32 reported deaths are three shy of the state’s highest single-day total and the second time this month that deaths climbed over 30.

Four of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area. One was a resident from Hubbard County between the ages of 90-94, two were residents from Mille Lacs County, one between the ages of 75-79 and another between the ages of 85-89, and the fourth death was a resident in Todd County who was between the ages of 85-89.

The 2,872 new cases came from a total of 27,769 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.3%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported on Wednesday was at 6.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 297 new cases in following counties:

Aitkin – 10

Beltrami – 32

Cass – 21

Clearwater – 10

Crow Wing – 58

Hubbard – 10

Itasca – 17

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 17

Morrison – 22

Polk – 48

Roseau – 20

Todd – 24

Wadena – 7

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today