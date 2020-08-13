Lakeland PBS

MN Sees First Day with Double-Digit COVID-19 Deaths Since Early July

Lakeland News — Aug. 12 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 470 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths from the virus on Wednesday.

It’s the first day since July 2nd that the state has seen deaths in the double digits. Nine of the 12 deaths were people living in long-term care.

The 470 new cases came from 10,957 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.3%. On Monday, health officials said the state’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate had moved up to 5.4% – the goal is to keep that average below 5%.

There are currently 335 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, down two from yesterday. But of those hospitalized, 154 are in ICU, which is up seven from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 18 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami County – 5
  • Cass County – 2
  • Crow Wing County – 8
  • Koochiching County – 1
  • Polk County – 1
  • Roseau County – 1

