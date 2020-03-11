Lakeland PBS

MN Resident Hospitalized in Third Confirmed Coronavirus Case

Lakeland News — Mar. 11 2020

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota Legislature Unanimously Votes To Allocate $21M In Coronavirus Money

Second Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Minnesota

Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Minnesota

Essentia Health Preparing For Potential Viral Outbreaks

Latest Stories

Roseau's Katie Borowicz Commits to Gophers

Posted on Mar. 11 2020

Two Dead in Conjunction With Officer-Involved Shooting in Backus Identified

Posted on Mar. 11 2020

Unoccupied Cabin Near Menahga Almost Completely Burned to the Ground

Posted on Mar. 11 2020

Level 3 Predatory Offender Known to Be Homeless Relocating to Brainerd

Posted on Mar. 11 2020

Biden Projected to Win Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri in Tuesday Primaries

Posted on Mar. 11 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.