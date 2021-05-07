MN Republicans Want Voices Heard in Electric Vehicle Discussion
One topic that has been discussed the last few days, and in the last year, is making the move to electric cars. In Minnesota, both Republicans and Democrats like the idea of them, but some representatives want a chance to talk over how and when the change is to be made.
Republicans say there’s no need to use a strong hand when coming to a conclusion and hope to have a decision within a week or two.
