MN Republicans React to Election Performance and Gains
Talking with Lakeland News, Republicans Josh Heintzeman of House District 10A and Dale Lueck of House District 10B reacted to how Republicans did during the election. Heintzeman believes that the district’s residents are changing not their beliefs, but that the voters are figuring out the Democratic party. That was one of the reasons he believes his district catapulted him to the biggest margin of victory in his career.
As for Dale Lueck, he’s ready to get to work. He is ready to go back to the drawing board on how to attack the upcoming budget.
