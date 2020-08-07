MN Reports 867 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths on Thursday
The state reported 867 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, as well as seven additional deaths. The 867 new cases came from a total of 14,940 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.8%.
319 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up 14 from yesterday, and 153 of those are hospitalized in ICU, up one from yesterday.
In the Lakeland viewing area, 32 new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Beltrami County – 9
- Cass County – 6
- Clearwater County – 1
- Crow Wing County – 4
- Mahnomen County – 1
- Morrison County – 3
- Polk County – 7
- Todd County – 1
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.