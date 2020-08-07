Lakeland PBS

MN Reports 867 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths on Thursday

Lakeland News — Aug. 6 2020

The state reported 867 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, as well as seven additional deaths. The 867 new cases came from a total of 14,940 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.8%.

319 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up 14 from yesterday, and 153 of those are hospitalized in ICU, up one from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, 32 new cases were reported in the following counties:

  • Beltrami County – 9
  • Cass County – 6
  • Clearwater County – 1
  • Crow Wing County – 4
  • Mahnomen County – 1
  • Morrison County – 3
  • Polk County – 7
  • Todd County – 1

