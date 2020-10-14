MN Reports 29 New COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday
Minnesota health officials reported 29 new COVID-19 deaths today along with 1,214 new coronavirus cases. The 29 deaths is the highest one-day total since early June.
The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area:
- a Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 80 and 84,
- a Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 85 and 89,
- and a Morrison County resident between the ages of 50 and 59.
The 1,214 new cases came from a total of 12,197 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.0%. The seven-day rolling average for case positive reported yesterday was 5%, which was down from 5.2% a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 157 new cases in following counties:
- Aitkin – 6
- Beltrami – 27
- Cass – 6
- Clearwater – 5
- Crow Wing – 11
- Hubbard – 16
- Itasca – 12
- Koochiching – 1
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 13
- Morrison – 19
- Polk – 21
- Todd – 12
- Wadena – 6
