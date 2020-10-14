Lakeland PBS

MN Reports 29 New COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 14 2020

Minnesota health officials reported 29 new COVID-19 deaths today along with 1,214 new coronavirus cases. The 29 deaths is the highest one-day total since early June.

The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • a Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 80 and 84,
  • a Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 85 and 89,
  • and a Morrison County resident between the ages of 50 and 59.

The 1,214 new cases came from a total of 12,197 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.0%. The seven-day rolling average for case positive reported yesterday was 5%, which was down from 5.2% a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 157 new cases in following counties:

  • Aitkin – 6
  • Beltrami – 27
  • Cass – 6
  • Clearwater – 5
  • Crow Wing – 11
  • Hubbard – 16
  • Itasca – 12
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 13
  • Morrison – 19
  • Polk – 21
  • Todd – 12
  • Wadena – 6

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

