MN Reports 29 New COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday

Minnesota health officials reported 29 new COVID-19 deaths today along with 1,214 new coronavirus cases. The 29 deaths is the highest one-day total since early June.

The deaths included three people from the Lakeland viewing area:

a Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 80 and 84,

a Mille Lacs County resident between the ages of 85 and 89,

and a Morrison County resident between the ages of 50 and 59.

The 1,214 new cases came from a total of 12,197 tests for a case positivity rate of 10.0%. The seven-day rolling average for case positive reported yesterday was 5%, which was down from 5.2% a week ago.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 157 new cases in following counties:

Aitkin – 6

Beltrami – 27

Cass – 6

Clearwater – 5

Crow Wing – 11

Hubbard – 16

Itasca – 12

Koochiching – 1

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 13

Morrison – 19

Polk – 21

Todd – 12

Wadena – 6

