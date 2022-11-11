Lakeland PBS

MN Rep. Matt Grossell Returning to District 2A After Win on Tuesday

Justin OthoudtNov. 11 2022

Minnesota House of Representatives incumbent Matt Grossell will be returning to his District 2A seat after his victory in the polls on Tuesday. Grossell, a Republican, received 8,836 votes for roughly 54% of total votes, defeating DFL challenger Reed Olson.

“I figured it like this – if it was time to me to move onto something else, then, you know, I would’ve probably lost the election,” said Grossell.

Grossell said he took a hands-on approach to better understand the needs of potential voters in his district, like he had done in his previous campaigns.

“People want to see you face-to-face, they want to talk to you,” explained Grossell, “They wanna shake your hand, they want to talk to you, they wanna voice their concerns on the things that are needed.”

As a former law enforcement officer, Grossell has set his primary objective towards improving and maintaining public safety in local communities within the district.

“The public safety issue is something that has to be addressed right away,” he said. “I’ve been working on public safety for a number of years now, and to make sure that we make Minnesota a safe place wherever you’re at, that’s gonna be one of my biggest goals.”

Rep. Grossell has been in office since 2016, and he will begin his 5th term in the house when he takes office again this January.

