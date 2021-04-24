MN Records 100th Traffic Death This Year, Quickest Pace Since 2016

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota recorded its 100th traffic death of the year on Wednesday, marking the earliest point in a year that the total has hit triple digits since 2016.

State officials report two teenagers were killed in a crash Thursday near Alexandria, bringing the statewide count to at least 102 as of Friday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety, that’s 20 more deaths than at the same point last year.

Speeding and alcohol were a factor in 60% of the deaths. The fatalities include 82 motorists, 11 pedestrians, two bicyclists, and two motorcyclists.

Preliminary reports show 394 people died on Minnesota roads in 2020, up from 364 in 2019.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today