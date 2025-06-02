MN Recognizes Crow Wing County Election Workers for Their Service

A new initiative to recognize and appreciate election workers at the state level began Monday afternoon with an event in Brainerd, where Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon gave certificates to three people in Crow Wing County who have served the community.

“We are here to kick off the first ever Excellence in Elections Award, which our office has decided to give regularly as a sign of gratitude to people who help our election system function,” explained Simon. “These are primarily the people who administer elections, either at the county or city level, or the folks who work in the polling places. And here we have a convergence of a couple of folks just like that that make this a perfect place to kick off this award statewide.”

Simon honored Crow Wing County Operations Support Supervisor and Elections Supervisor Kathy Toensing, County Administrator Debby Erickson, and election worker Helen Burgstaler.

“I have had the opportunity to serve across the state on several different working groups and committees with my statewide partners,” said Erickson, who was named to her current position last year. “I was fortunate enough that I have been in a position to be a good mouthpiece for elections, and I don’t have a problem with sharing information to make sure folks are informed and aware.”

Burgstaler is believed to be the longest serving election judge in the state’s history. The first election that she helped facilitate was in 1950 during President Truman’s second term, and she hasn’t missed an election in the last 75 years.

“My mother cleaned the school and there was an election, so I said, ‘Well, I’d like to do that,'” she said. “So I came and I went to the schoolhouse and boy, we froze to death before we got home. But it was worth it to me. And after that, I just [kept doing] it. I’m just as proud as I could be. And I think I’m the proudest person here.”

According to Secretary Simon, Crow Wing County is the gold standard in protecting the integrity of elections and has been for a long time.

“Excellent leadership; great resources; great training; conscientious, ethical people,” he said. “This is what all of Minnesota should look to in terms of how you run elections.”