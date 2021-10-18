Lakeland PBS

MN on Track for Highest Traffic Fatalities Since 2007

Lakeland News — Oct. 18 2021

Minnesota Public Safety officials say nearly 400 people have died in traffic crashes on Minnesota roads this year, putting the state on pace to see the highest number of traffic fatalities since 2007.

Officials say there have been 384 traffic fatalities in 2021, a 23% increase over this time last year. At the current pace, Minnesota could see about 475 traffic fatalities this year – that’s the most the state has recorded since 2007, when 510 people died on Minnesota roads.

Speed has been the largest contributing factor in this year’s fatalities, with 124 speed-related deaths through Oct. 14. There have also been 95 alcohol-related deaths, 18 distracted driving deaths, and 80 seat belt-related deaths through that time period.

