MN on Track for Highest Traffic Fatalities Since 2007

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Minnesota Public Safety officials say nearly 400 people have died in traffic crashes on Minnesota roads this year, putting the state on pace to see the highest number of traffic fatalities since 2007.

Officials say there have been 384 traffic fatalities in 2021, a 23% increase over this time last year. At the current pace, Minnesota could see about 475 traffic fatalities this year – that’s the most the state has recorded since 2007, when 510 people died on Minnesota roads.

Speed has been the largest contributing factor in this year’s fatalities, with 124 speed-related deaths through Oct. 14. There have also been 95 alcohol-related deaths, 18 distracted driving deaths, and 80 seat belt-related deaths through that time period.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today