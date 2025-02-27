MN “on Notice” by US Attorney General for Letting Trans Students Play in Sports

The U.S. Attorney General has put Minnesota “on notice” for its stance on allowing transgender students to participate in sports sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League.

President Trump signed an executive order at the White House on February 5th banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports. But Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has since issued a legal opinion saying Trump’s order violates the Minnesota Human Rights Act. Ellison said that because the order lacked Congressional authority or a statutory mandate, it did not take precedence over state law.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi responded with a letter to Ellison dated Tuesday that says “[r]equiring girls to compete against boys in sports and athletic events violates Title IX of the Educational Amendments Act of 1972.” She added it does not matter if Minnesota state law “allows, or even requires … girls to compete against boys” and said when federal and state law conflict, states are required to follow federal law.

Bondi added that “Minnesota should be on notice” and stated a Title IX investigation into the MSHSL is underway.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Ellison said in a statement that the guidance issued by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office stands.