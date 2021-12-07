Lakeland PBS

MN National Guard to Assist Long-Term Care Facility in Onamia

Lakeland News — Dec. 6 2021

A long-term care facility in the Lakeland viewing area is one of the first three chosen to receive staffing help from the Minnesota National Guard.

Governor Walz announced today that 50 Guard members will provide staffing support at Mille Lacs Health System Long Term Care in Onamia, as well as facilities in Fergus Falls and New Hope. It’s part of an effort to fix staffing woes amid the current wave of COVID-19 infections. The response teams were to arrive today and will begin providing care on Tuesday.

Walz on Monday also announced plans to recruit and train at least 1,000 certified nursing assistants to deploy to long-term care facilities by the end of January.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

6,122 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Sanford Health Merges with Behavioral Health Organization in Park Rapids

Beltrami County Teen Among 62 Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Omicron Coronavirus Variant Found in Multiple US States

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.