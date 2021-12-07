MN National Guard to Assist Long-Term Care Facility in Onamia

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A long-term care facility in the Lakeland viewing area is one of the first three chosen to receive staffing help from the Minnesota National Guard.

Governor Walz announced today that 50 Guard members will provide staffing support at Mille Lacs Health System Long Term Care in Onamia, as well as facilities in Fergus Falls and New Hope. It’s part of an effort to fix staffing woes amid the current wave of COVID-19 infections. The response teams were to arrive today and will begin providing care on Tuesday.

Walz on Monday also announced plans to recruit and train at least 1,000 certified nursing assistants to deploy to long-term care facilities by the end of January.

