MN National Guard Activated to Protect State Capitol Amid Fears of Violence

Lakeland News — Jan. 13 2021

Minnesota governor Tim Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard to protect the state capitol amid rising fears of violence ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The activation comes amid growing concern about potential attacks at state capitols across the country following last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“We will always support Minnesotans’ First Amendment rights to peacefully protest, but anyone involved in violent, illegal activity will be held accountable,” said Gov. Walz. “We are tracking reports and monitoring the situation closely to enhance our response and change tactics as needed.”

A recent memo from the FBI’s Minneapolis field office warned of threats to the Minnesota and Michigan capitols for this Sunday.

