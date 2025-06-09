MN Lions Host Annual ‘Walk to D-Feet Hearing Loss’ in Bemidji

A walk to help raise funds and awareness for hearing loss and the isolation it can bring brought out around 100 people in Bemidji on Saturday.

The Minnesota Lions Hearing Foundation hosted its annual Walk to D-Feet Hearing Loss at two locations in Minnesota, including at Diamond Point Park in Bemidji. Organizers say the walk and money raised supports vital clinical care, groundbreaking research, and essential hearing programs through the foundation.

As of Monday afternoon, the event had raised just under $69,000. The goal is $100,000, and donations are still being accepted here.