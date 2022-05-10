Lakeland PBS

MN Legislature Passes Funding for Veterans Homes, Boosting Enlistment

Lakeland News — May. 9 2022

A Senate, House, and administration agreement to boost military enlistment and expand housing options for veterans won the full approval of the Minnesota Senate and House last week.

The measure funds the completion of three new veterans homes located in Bemidji, Preston, and Montevideo. It also supports a bonus program that encourages enlistment and re-enlistment into the armed services.

Republican Representative Matt Bliss of Pennington is a member of the House Committee on Veterans. He said the bill includes more than $10 million for construction cost increases for the three new veterans homes and more than $16 million for enhancements and furnishings to these facilities. The state originally provided funding for construction in 2018.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs reports the new veterans home in Bemidji is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023 and will serve 72 residents.

