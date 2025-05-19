May 20, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

MN Legislature Headed to Special Session with Budget Work Still Unfinished

Minnesota State Capitol Building Ap File Resize

FILE – Morning light strikes the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)

Yesterday was the deadline for state lawmakers to get their work done during this year’s legislative session. While legislators did get seven budget bills to the governor’s desk, several are still unfinished, which means there will be a special session this year.

Gov. Walz has indicated he’d call lawmakers back for what he hopes will be a one-day special session once they have their work done. He and legislative leaders reached an agreement last night for legislative leaders to continue negotiating on remaining bills beginning today.

The legislature has until July 1st to enact a budget to avoid a partial government shutdown.

