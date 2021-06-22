MN Lawmakers on Track to Give Tax Relief to Businesses and Unemployed
The Minnesota Legislature is on track to hand out serious tax relief to thousands of businesses and unemployed workers this year.
The final tax bill agreed to by lawmakers late last week features nearly $1 billion in tax cuts over the next four years. The bill includes about $650 million in tax relief on federal emergency loans received by businesses and unemployment insurance benefits received by workers.
