MN Lawmakers on Track to Give Tax Relief to Businesses and Unemployed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Legislature is on track to hand out serious tax relief to thousands of businesses and unemployed workers this year.

The final tax bill agreed to by lawmakers late last week features nearly $1 billion in tax cuts over the next four years. The bill includes about $650 million in tax relief on federal emergency loans received by businesses and unemployment insurance benefits received by workers.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today