Lakeland PBS

MN Lawmakers on Track to Give Tax Relief to Businesses and Unemployed

Lakeland News — Jun. 21 2021

The Minnesota Legislature is on track to hand out serious tax relief to thousands of businesses and unemployed workers this year.

The final tax bill agreed to by lawmakers late last week features nearly $1 billion in tax cuts over the next four years. The bill includes about $650 million in tax relief on federal emergency loans received by businesses and unemployment insurance benefits received by workers.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota Reaches 3 Million Residents Receiving COVID-19 Vaccinations

More Rain Needed to Make Up for Current Deficit in Minnesota

Help Requested for Northwest Angle Businesses at U.S. Senate Hearing

In Focus: Headwaters Music & Arts Tuning Up for Fiddle Camp

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.