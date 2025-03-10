MN Lawmakers Consider Bill Raising ATV Weight Limit

Minnesota legislators are considering a bill that would allow ATVs weighing up to 3,000 pounds to use public trails in Minnesota.

House File 1327 is authored by Republican Rep. John Burkel of Badger, who says the change is needed to accommodate for changes in the ATV industry and current preferences for larger side-by-side machines that weigh more. The current law says ATVs must weigh 2,000 pounds or less.

“This means adding cabs, doors and the like, other features such as that for recreating year-round,” said Rep. Burkel during a House Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee meeting last Thursday. “Beyond that, and perhaps the most compelling part of this discussion is being led by a company in my district, Polaris, innovating towards electric alternatives to gas-powered ATVs, which, of course, increases weights with the batteries involved by up to 40%.”

J.R. Burke, a representative from ATV manufacturer Polaris, told lawmakers in the committee meeting that Minnesota has one of the most restrictive ATV weight limits in the country.

“The most common weight limit is 3,500 pounds,” said Burke. “And states like California, Colorado, Michigan have no weight limit at all.”

Some lawmakers raised concerns about safety issues with the larger vehicles and about the environmental impact of the larger machines on erosion and damage to trails. No vote was taken, and it was laid over for possible inclusion in a future bill.