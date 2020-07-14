MN Lawmakers Back at Capitol For Special Session

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota lawmakers were back at the Capitol today for the start of another special session, and legislative leaders say they’ve agreed on most details of a bonding and tax bill.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, a Republican, and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, are hoping to have the bonding bill ready for passage on Monday of next week. The combination bonding-and-tax bill must pass the house first, according to the state’s constitution, and it must pass each chamber with a three-fifths majority, which will require some bipartisan support in each chamber.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said on Twitter Monday that there is no agreement and that his caucus supports a bill and looks forward to negotiating one. Daudt has said in the past his caucus will withhold support for the bill until the Governor relinquishes his emergency powers. The GOP-controlled Senate voted to do just that today, voting 36-31 to end the Governor’s special powers to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. An expected House Republican move to lift Walz’s emergency powers did not materialize today, and the House quickly adjourned until Tuesday evening.

Top leaders also said that discussions are continuing on an elusive compromise on police accountability in response to the death of George Floyd. While both sides reported making progress on policing, it remained unclear whether they’re close enough to bridge their differences.

