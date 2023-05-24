Lakeland PBS

MN Lawmakers Approve $2.6 Billion Bonding Bill at End of 2023 Legislative Session

Lakeland News — May. 24 2023

Minnesota legislators approved a $2.6 billion bonding bill on Monday. It’s the first capital investment package to pass at the Capitol in nearly three years.

It includes funding for several projects in the Lakeland viewing area, including:

  • Central Lakes College – classroom building design and renovation ($11.6 million)
  • Heartland State Trail – Itasca State Park ($2.4 million)
  • City of Crosslake – National Loon Center ($2.5 million)
  • Minnesota Military Museum at Camp Ripley ($5.7 million)
  • City of East Gull Lake – East Gull Lake Trail ($0.35 million)
  • City of Bigfork – Community Center enhancement ($1.5 million)
  • Morrison County – Weyerhaeuser Museum ($0.7 million)
  • Leech Lake Wellness Center – Health and Wellness Center in Cass Lake ($24.0 million)
  • Red Lake Band of Chippewa – Red Lake Tribal College in Minneapolis ($3.0 million)
  • City of Bagley – drinking water and sanitary improvements ($7.2 million)
  • City of Brainerd – water treatment facility improvements ($5.0 million)
  • City of Clearbrook – water infrastructure improvements ($5.5 million)
  • City of East Gull Lake – wastewater treatment improvements ($2.9 million)
  • City of Grand Rapids – water treatment plant renovation ($2.5 million)
  • City of Hackensack – water main infrastructure ($1.4 million)

The bill also includes emergency funding for nursing homes and long-term care.

With the completion of the 2023 legislative session, nearly all of the $17.5 billion surplus is now accounted for. The two-year budget marks a 38% increase in state spending over the next biennium

The next scheduled legislative session will begin next year on February 12th.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

