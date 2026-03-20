MN Law Enforcement Warning Public About Traffic Violation Scam Texts

Law enforcement authorities across the state, including the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, are warning Minnesotans about a new text scam that claims you have an unpaid parking ticket or toll violation.

The scam texts appear to come from the Hennepin County District Court and include a fake judge’s name and a QR code for payment. Officials stress that neither the Minnesota Judicial Branch nor law enforcement will ever contact you via text or call to demand money for a fine.

Authorities say if you receive a suspicious text, do not engage with it. They advise residents to not click on any links, share personal information, or scan the QR code included in these messages. Instead, you should report the scam to local law enforcement.