Dec 2, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

MN Law Enforcement Increasing DWI Enforcement on Roads This Holiday Season

Law enforcement agencies are increasing DWI enforcement efforts on roads across the state this holiday season.

More than 300 local law enforcement agencies will be providing extra DWI enforcement on weekends through New Year’s Eve. Drivers are urged to make smart, responsible decisions and choose to drive sober to prevent tragedy during the holidays.

Safety officials say there were 664 alcohol-related driving deaths in Minnesota from 2019 to 2023, and over the last five years, more than 127,000 people statewide were stopped for driving while impaired.

First responders are hoping that the extra enforcement, combined with raising public awareness, will prevent traffic deaths and convince people to drive sober.

