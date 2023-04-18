MN Law Enforcement Collecting Donations for Family of Fallen Pope Co. Deputy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Minnesota statewide law enforcement organizations are partnering to collect financial donations for the family of Pope County deputy Josh Owen, who was killed in the line of duty this past Saturday.

Deputy Owen leaves behind a wife and son. All proceeds will go directly to his family.

Owen died on his 44th birthday while responding to a domestic assault call in Cyrus, Minnesota, about 30 miles southwest of Alexandria. He served the Pope County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 12 years, and those that knew Deputy Owen best describe him as “having a heart as big as his stature.”

You can donate online in the following ways:

Donate online through the LELS Benevolent Fund: www.LELS.ORG/benevolent-fund

Donate online on through the MN Fraternal Order of Police: www.mnfopfoundation.org

Visit any Wells Fargo location – Account name “Funds for Heroes” with the MN Fraternal Order of Police. More information: Routing #091000019, Account #6068458352

This is the official and only public donation platform. The effort to raise donations for the family is being coordinated by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, Law Enforcement Labor Services, and the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police.

