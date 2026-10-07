MN Law Banning AI ‘Nudification’ on Hold After Federal Appeals Court Decision

The Minnesota law banning the use of AI-generated “nudification” images has been put on hold following a federal appeals court decision late last week.

On Friday, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI to put a temporary ban on the Minnesota law. Minnesota is the first state in the nation to pass an anti-nudification law, which prohibits AI companies from taking real, non-sexual images and turning them into pornographic or sexual explicit images.

The law was originally set to take effect on Aug. 1. A few days before that date, a federal suit was filed by xAI to halt the new law, claiming it was a violation of the First Amendment.

The first petition by the company to halt Minnesota’s law came in early September but was denied by a judge, and the anti-nudification law continued to be enforced as the lawsuit played out. The Oct. 2 ruling by the appeals court overturned that decision, and the law will temporarily not be in effect as the lawsuit between Musk’s company and the State of Minnesota plays out.