Oct 6, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

MN Law Banning AI ‘Nudification’ on Hold After Federal Appeals Court Decision

The Minnesota law banning the use of AI-generated “nudification” images has been put on hold following a federal appeals court decision late last week.

On Friday, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI to put a temporary ban on the Minnesota law. Minnesota is the first state in the nation to pass an anti-nudification law, which prohibits AI companies from taking real, non-sexual images and turning them into pornographic or sexual explicit images.

The law was originally set to take effect on Aug. 1. A few days before that date, a federal suit was filed by xAI to halt the new law, claiming it was a violation of the First Amendment.

The first petition by the company to halt Minnesota’s law came in early September but was denied by a judge, and the anti-nudification law continued to be enforced as the lawsuit played out. The Oct. 2 ruling by the appeals court overturned that decision, and the law will temporarily not be in effect as the lawsuit between Musk’s company and the State of Minnesota plays out.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Arrest Handcuffs Generic 16x9

10-06-2026

News

Suspect in Mahnomen Shooting Arrested in Baxter by U.S. Marshals

troy schreifels thumbnail

10-06-2026

News

Brainerd School District Names New School Safety and Compliance Coordinator

our voices restored bemidji 2026 thumbnail 1

10-06-2026

News

3rd Annual ‘Our Voices Restored’ in Bemidji Builds Community Connections

armed forces tribute brainerd preview

10-06-2026

News

Annual Armed Forces Tribute in Brainerd Set for Thursday, Oct. 8