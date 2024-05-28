MN House Rep. Dave Lislegard Not Seeking Re-Election

A longtime Iron Range lawmaker has announced he will not seek re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

DFLer Dave Lislegard of District 7B calls it a hard decision because “fighting for the Range is at the core” of who he is, but said at this point in his life, his priority needs to be his family.

Lislegard, who is from Aurora, was first elected to the House in 2018 and then re-elected in 2020 and 2022. Prior to that, he served as the mayor of Aurora.