May 28, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

MN House Rep. Dave Lislegard Not Seeking Re-Election

Dave Lislegard Headshot

Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL)

A longtime Iron Range lawmaker has announced he will not seek re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

DFLer Dave Lislegard of District 7B calls it a hard decision because “fighting for the Range is at the core” of who he is, but said at this point in his life, his priority needs to be his family.

Lislegard, who is from Aurora, was first elected to the House in 2018 and then re-elected in 2020 and 2022. Prior to that, he served as the mayor of Aurora.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Brainerd Honors Those Who’ve Fallen at Annual Memorial Day Ceremonies

Crime

Suspect in Pierz Traffic Stop Suffers Knife Injury After Struggle with Deputy

Health & Lifestyle

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month

Business

Greater Bemidji & YMCA Partnering to Build Wellness Center in Rail Corridor