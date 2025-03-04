Mar 4, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

MN House Rejects Bill Banning Trans Athletes from Competing in Girls’ Sports

Legislation to keep transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports in Minnesota fell short of passing in the state House of Representatives on Monday.

House File 12, also referred to as the “Preserving Girls’ Sports Act,” needed 68 votes to pass. It received 67 votes. All Republicans voted for the bill while all Democrats voted against it.

It’s not clear how many transgender athletes are competing in Minnesota high school sports, as the Minnesota State High School League does not require schools to report transgender athletes.

