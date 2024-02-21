Lakeland PBS

MN House Passes Fix for Mistake in Income Tax Deduction Levels

Lakeland News — Feb. 21 2024

Last summer, the Minnesota Department of Revenue found an error in the 2023 tax law that inadvertently shrunk the amount of the individual income tax standard deduction to 2019 levels, omitting four years of inflation adjustments. Legislators are working to remedy the problem as quickly as possible and correct the rates on the tax tables filers are using for this year’s tax forms.

On a 128-2 vote, the Minnesota House passed a bill Monday that would correct the error by adjusting the standard deduction amounts for tax year 2023. House File 2757 now goes to the Senate.

The bill would also align the definition of “Tribal Nation” in statewide local housing aid with the wording in the Tribal Nation Aid Program. In addition, the bill allows a 0.625% local sales and use tax authorization for Beltrami County, approved by 97% of county voters last November to fund a new jail.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Longtime Beltrami Co. Judge Schluchter Announces Her Retirement

Beltrami Co. Weighing Pros & Cons of Issuing Bonds to Help Fund New Jail

Law Enforcement in Schools Dominates 1st Day of the Minnesota Legislature’s 2024 Session

Minnesota Might Be on the Verge of a Normal Legislative Session After a Momentous 2023

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.