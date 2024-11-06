MN House District 2A Candidates Express Optimism After Polls Close

All seats in the Minnesota House are being contested this election, including several in the Lakeland viewing area.

One race of note is in House District 2A, which includes the city of Bemidji as well as Red Lake Nation. Incumbent Republican Matt Grossell is not seeking re-election, which means there will be a new representative elected this year. The DFL is looking to flip the district while Republicans are hoping to keep 2A red.

Reporter Sydney Dick met up with DFL candidate Reed Olson at his election gathering, and reporter Matthew Freeman spoke with GOP candidate Bidal Duran at the Republican gathering Tuesday night.