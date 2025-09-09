MN House DFL Names Rep. Zack Stephenson as New Caucus Leader

The Minnesota House DFL has elected its new caucus leader.

Late Monday night, the DFL announced that 41-year-old Rep. Zack Stephenson of Coon Rapids will fill the role previously held by Rep. Melissa Hortman, who had been the party’s leader from 2018 until her murder this summer.

Stephenson, a close ally of Hortman, has served as the co-chair of the Ways and Means committee and is in his fourth term in the state House.